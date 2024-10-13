Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $264,535.83 and approximately $4,452.22 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strong (STRONG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strong has a current supply of 523,990 with 138,269 in circulation. The last known price of Strong is 1.92514354 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,735.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strongblock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.