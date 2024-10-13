Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $43,400.55 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.86 or 0.03921776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00045798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis [Old] (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis [Old] has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Stratis [Old] is 0.05059288 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $41,629.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

