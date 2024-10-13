Stonekeep Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

