Stonekeep Investments LLC Purchases 3,688 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.