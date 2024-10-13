Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,598. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.