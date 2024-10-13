StockNews.com Upgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.09.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
