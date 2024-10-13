StockNews.com Upgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

