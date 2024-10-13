StockNews.com Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

