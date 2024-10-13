StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

