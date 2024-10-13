StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

