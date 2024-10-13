StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of PW opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Power REIT Company Profile
