StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

