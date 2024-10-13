Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $26.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

