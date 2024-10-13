Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $198.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $199.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.91.

NYSE GTLS opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

