Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after purchasing an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

