Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Price Performance

SJ opened at C$92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$66.75 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.