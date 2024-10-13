Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SCS shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
SCS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 453,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,190. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.
