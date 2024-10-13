Status Trading Up 6.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $94.54 million and $7.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,906,739,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,906,133,757.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02444649 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $13,869,306.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

