Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $95.39. Approximately 669,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,522,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $257,721,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

