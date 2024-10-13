Square Token Tops One Day Volume of $0.04 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $91,519.68 and approximately $0.04 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04424879 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

