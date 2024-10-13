Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Up 220.0% in September

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 2.88% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.