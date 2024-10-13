Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $63.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.94.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spire by 592.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

