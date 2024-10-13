Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

SPRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 9,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,204. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

About Spear Alpha ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.