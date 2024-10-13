SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $160.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $111.86 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

