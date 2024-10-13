SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 915,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,594. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

