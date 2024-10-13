SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 266097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $18,573,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

