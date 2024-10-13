SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

