SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 735,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 519,158 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $46.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

