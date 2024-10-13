SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

