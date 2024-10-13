SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 59.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

