S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

