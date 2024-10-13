Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Source Capital stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.
About Source Capital
