Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Source Capital stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Get Source Capital alerts:

About Source Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.