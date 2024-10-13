Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $20.65.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.