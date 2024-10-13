Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 39,839 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.85% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 12,673 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $145,486.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,791. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

