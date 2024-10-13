Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

