Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 991,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,730. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

