Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,057. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

