Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 13,139 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 454,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,263. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.