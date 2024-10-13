Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 25,196 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.16. 458,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,230. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

