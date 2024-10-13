SOMESING Price Hits $0.0004 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $976,715.37 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00254029 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,253,134,478 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Klaytn platform. SOMESING has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,253,097,234 in circulation. The last known price of SOMESING is 0.00045989 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $882,556.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://somesing.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

