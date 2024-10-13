Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 166,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 453,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares in the company, valued at $35,567,504.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,441 shares of company stock valued at $37,178,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,758 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,778,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 671,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 554,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 403,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

