SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SMTGY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.