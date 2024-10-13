SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of SMTGY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
About SMA Solar Technology
