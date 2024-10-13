Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SKY opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,771.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.