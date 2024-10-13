SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 555,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,295. The stock has a market cap of $14,257.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $499.00.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

