Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 91,511 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,511 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.56 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

