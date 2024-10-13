Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 885 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HYD opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

