Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 86,463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,463 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

