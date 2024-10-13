Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 657 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,982,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 893,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 600,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

