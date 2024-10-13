Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,769,483 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,769,483 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

