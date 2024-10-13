Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $65.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.