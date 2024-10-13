Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 108,608 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 108,608 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

