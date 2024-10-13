Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VSS opened at $123.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

